Kartarpur corridor to see movement of people by November 11: MHA

The Kartarpur corridor at the Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur will witness the movement of people by November 11, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday. Speaking after the inspection of the construction site, MHA Additional Secretary Govind Mohan, said that there are three works that are part of India's Kartarpur corridor project. Firstly, an extra highway of 3.5 km being made from the Gurdaspur-Batala highway till the border point will be completed by October 31. He added that 70 per cent of it has been completed.

He also informed that the second work is a Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) whose work is underway. In this building, there will be immigration and other facilities for the Sikh devotees who will go towards Kartarpur, added Mohan.

A team of the Home Ministry officials inspected the ongoing construction work, according to news agency ANI. "I come here in my capacity as the chairman of the Land Port Authority of India to inspect the work of the Kartarpur corridor on the Indian side of the border. The work would be completed within time," said Mohan.

He visited near the barbed fence at India-Pakistan border and viewed the construction work on the Pakistani side. Later on, he conducted a high-level meeting with the officials of Gurdaspur district administration and with those working at the site to complete the construction.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

On the other hand, Pakistan said it will inaugurate the Kartarpur corridor on its side on November 9.