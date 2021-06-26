हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi reopens for devotees with new COVID guidelines

The new COVID guidelines will be implemented from Sunday, June 27, 2021 onwards.

New Delhi: The Chief Executive Officer of Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Saturday (June 26) announced that it will be reopened for devotees with strict COVID guidelines. 

A negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report will be mandatory for devotees now and they will have to follow social distancing and other COVID appropriate protocols.

Devotees will be allowed to make only water offerings to the deity in the sanctum of the temple.

These new COVID guidelines will be implemented from Sunday, June 27, 2021 onwards.

In view of the second wave of coronavirus in the country, the entry of devotees in Kashi Vishwanath, which is one of the most famous Lord Shiva's temples across India, was prohibited in April.

Till Saturday, the devotees were only able to make offerings outside the sanctum sanctorum.

After Mangala Aarti, all devotees will be given entry in the sanctum sanctorum.

