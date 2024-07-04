Kashmir Hotter Than Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru; Valley Records Hottest July In Three Decades

Kashmir: The Kashmir Valley, often called the paradise on earth, is currently experiencing unprecedented heat. On July 3, the temperature reached 35.6 degrees Celsius, which is 6 degrees higher than normal. Experts believe this temperature rise is due to continuous dry weather and increasing global temperatures.

Tourists who came to the Kashmir Valley to escape the scorching heat in North India are greatly disappointed by the intense heat here. The world-famous Dal Lake and the Boulevard Road along the lake, usually bustling with tourists, see very few visitors during the day due to the high temperatures. In Srinagar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35.6 degrees Celsius, 6.0 degrees Celsius above normal. This is the highest temperature recorded in July since 1993, when it reached 37.0°C on July 9 and 36.0°C in July 1999. Overall, this marks the 11th highest July temperature recorded in Srinagar. The highest ever maximum temperature of 38.3°C was recorded on July 10, 1946.

Weather analyst Faizan Arif stated, "Yesterday's temperature of 35.6 degrees was the highest since 1999, when it reached 37.0 degrees. It's also the 11th highest temperature recorded in Srinagar in July. It's not just Srinagar; higher regions like Kokernag have also recorded their highest temperatures ever. Qazigund and Gulmarg have broken decade-old records, reflecting similar heat seen in the northern plains and south Kashmir."

Tourists from other North Indian states such as Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand come to Kashmir to escape the heat, but this year, Kashmir has not been much cooler than the northern plains. Many visitors who came seeking cool weather and relief from the heat are disappointed to find the valley experiencing such high temperatures.

Ritish, a tourist from Uttar Pradesh, said, "We expected cool weather in Kashmir but have been disappointed. The temperature here is as high as in UP. This is due to global warming; pollution and the increase in vehicles are significant factors."

Gururaj Nayak, a tourist from Chennai, added, "We brought winter clothes expecting cold weather, but it's very hot here—between 34 to 36 degrees Celsius. Even children need air conditioning. This is our first visit; we were told it would be like Chennai's winter, but it's not. We advised others to postpone their plans. Now they plan to visit in October-November."

Locals are also concerned and unprepared for such high temperatures, which are unusual for Kashmir. Some are arranging for air conditioning, while others seek shade under Chinar trees during the day.

Mushtaq Ahmad, a local resident, commented, "There's been a lot more traffic and pollution from outside Kashmir, contributing to the increased heat. I've never experienced such heat since childhood. Tourists come expecting cold weather, but it's very hot here."

The Meteorological Department predicts no relief from the heat in the next 48 hours. Places like Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Kokernag, and Verinag are experiencing similar weather conditions. Light rain is expected tomorrow evening, but from July 7, the sun is forecasted to intensify the heat once more.

The Kashmir Valley has seen weather anomalies over the past year. Following heavy snowfall and severe cold waves until mid-April, the valley is now facing a heatwave in June and July.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has activated departments and appointed nodal officers under the Heat Wave Action Plan to assist affected individuals. The administration advises residents to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions during this hot weather.