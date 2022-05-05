Kashmir: Indian Army organised screening of movie 'Pushpa' for locals on Eid

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Kashmir: Indian Army organised screening of movie &#039;Pushpa&#039; for locals on Eid

Srinagar: On the occasion of Eid, the Indian Army organised a special screening of ‘Pushpa-The Rising’ at Batpora’s Shaheed Imtiyaz Thokar Stadium for the locals. The screening was attended by hundreds of locals who said that it was a great move to build a synergy between the Army and civil populace.

Notably, this was done after a gap of more than 30 years when a film was displayed on a projector in Shopian, which was once a hotbed of terrorism.

The shows was organised late evening on the second-day celebration of Eid-uL-Fitr.

As per Army, the aim behind the gesture was to attract youth and strengthen the bond between security forces and locals.

“The enthusiasm and outing are very important for us as we have never gone through such show," said a local resident

The crowd could be heard shouting and enjoying their time with the forces.

Notably, cinema halls have been shut in Kashmir since 1990 and common people have no big screen for the release of movies

