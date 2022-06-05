हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Targeted killings in Kashmir

'Kashmir is burning and important people of Delhi are busy in...', Sanjay Raut attacks Modi Govt

'Kashmir is burning and important people of Delhi are busy in...', Sanjay Raut attacks Modi Govt
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday (June 5) launched an attack on Centre and said the government is busy promoting films while Kashmir burns. "Kashmir is burning again, the situation there is out of control and important people of Delhi (central govt) are busy promoting films," Raut told ANI. He further said, "No one is willing to listen to the Kashmiris. The Kashmiri Pandits are forced to agitate, what is the govt doing?" Shiv Sena leader's scathing comments came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the special screening of the Bollywood film 'Samrat Prithviraj.'

Sanjay Raut also informed that he will be visiting Ayodhya along with Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday (June 5). "I am going to Ayodhya today along with Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde and others. Aaditya Thackeray will be visiting Ayodhya on June 15th. We do not have any political agenda for this visit," Raut told ANI.

A bank manager, identified as Vijay Kumar, was shot dead by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Earlier this week 36-year-old Hindu woman teacher Rajni Bala, hailing from Jammu`s Samba district, was shot dead by terrorists at a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam.

Last month, two civilians - including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat -- and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by terrorists.Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a meeting on Friday with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other top officials on security in Jammu and Kashmir.

Targeted killings in KashmirSanjay RautSamrat PrithvirajAmit Shah
