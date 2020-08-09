Kashmir issue does not require international interference, say experts

Pakistan's approach to capitalise Kashmir's issue on international forum often fails to get much attention due to its credibility problem and trust deficit in the international community. The world largely sees Kashmir's issues with India's perspective. Most of the international players believe that the Kashmir issue does not require international interference.

Speaking on a webinar on "Assessing India's Abrogation of Article 370 and The Journey Ahead" Michael Kugelman of Asia Program Deputy Director and Senior Associate for South Asia Woodrow Wilson International Center said that China was very displeased after the abrogation. It disliked the fact of dividing the Ladakh in a UT as well.

“On August 6, China issued a statement expressing displeasure on the decision - the very next day of the abrogation of Article 370. The possible reason for multiple incursions was India's completion of the long strategic border road. They are provoked by infrastructure building” said Michael Kugelman

Responding to a question on America’s stand on Kashmir in case Joe Biden comes to power, Kugelman said that it is very unlikely that Biden is going to take a tough stand on the issue against India. “When it comes to US policy towards India, there is clear bipartisan support in favour of strong India-US ties. I don't think that Biden would come down hard on India, criticise for the abrogation of 370, or will have a tougher stand on India.

Abhinav Pandya ,the founder-CEO of Usanas Foundation and organizer of webinar argued that the people who have been politically detained as political prisoners are getting a lot of attention. However, a large number of them have been associated with terrorism. New politicians who are coming up in J&K post the abrogation, should be in NIA interrogation rooms. The abrogation of 370 was just a beginning that should have been followed by many auxiliary moves.

On the future course of Pakistani actions, he said that In the future, the militancy in Kashmir is going to go through a massive change. As Pakistan has realised that Hurriyat and Hizbul Mujahideen are not going to be of immense use to it, so it is going to use the international outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammad (JEM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET). They might very well use the Taliban, who is closely connected to JEM.