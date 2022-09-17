Police, Army recover arms and ammunition is J&K's Uri

Uri: A joint party of police and army on Saturday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Uri in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. The security forces launched a search operation acting on a specific intelligence input by agencies regarding the presence of a cache of arms and ammunition in the area of Hathlanga Uri. A joint party of Baramulla Police and Army 3 Rajput launched the search operation in the wee hours near the Hathlanga area of Uri sector including Hathlanga nallah which led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, a magazine, and 28 rounds of AK-47 ammunition.

A case under the Indian Arms Act has been registered in the Uri Police Station. Further investigations are underway.

Earlier on Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir police solved the case of the killing of a migrant labourer by arresting three terrorists in the Sadunara area of Hajin in North Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Senior Superintendent of Police Bandipora, Mohammad Zahid while addressing a press conference, said that on the intervening night of 11-12 August, a migrant labourer identified as Amrez Masoori of Bihar was shot dead by some unknown terrorists in Sadunara following which a formal case was registered and an investigation was set into motion.

SSP said that during the investigation various suspects were called and questioned and technical assistance was also brought into use.

“Eventually it was found that three local terrorists identified as Waseem Akram, Yawar Reyaz and Muzamil Sheikh all residents of Sadunara were in touch with a LeT handler Babar, who is operating from Pakistan".

SSP Zahid said that Babar had instructed them to kill any non-local labourer to terrorize them to leave the Valley and carry out more such strikes in future to revive local terrorism in Bandipora.

All three terrorists have been arrested and the weapon of offence including one pistol along with a magazine and four live rounds which were concealed by terrorists was also recovered.