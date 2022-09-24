Kashmir records sharp rise in suicide cases post Covid pandemic, says SDRF report

Kashmir region is witnessing a sharp rise in the cases of suicides, suicide attempts and taking extreme steps. A receny study by one of the government agencies has reported that Post covid, around 127 people died by committing suicide in the valley. The report says that over 365 suicide attempts were reported in the Kashmir region since February 2021. The data prepared by the State Disaster Response Force reveals that 365 attempts of suicide were recorded while 127 persons died after committing suicide, and 238 survived after taking extreme steps.

Haseeb Ul Rahman, Commandant SDRF, Kashmir said "We started a mental health helpline called 'Sukoon', where we did a research in the valley and collected data on the number of suicide cases reported in the Valley. The data suggested that since Feb 2021 to June 2022, there have been 365 suicide attempts by people during this period, 127 people died due to suicide and 238 survived these attempts. These are huge figures and post covid there is an increase in the number of suicide attempts."

The data suggests that the highest number of suicide attempts were reported from central Kashmir's Budgam district. Budgam reported 72 suicide attempts while North Kashmir's Baramulla district reported 61. In South Kashmir's Anantnag district 55 suicide attempts were reported, while 51 such cases were reported in Kupwara in North Kashmir.

A total of 34 suicide attempts were reported in North Kashmir's Bandipora. 19 such attempts were reported in South Kashmir's Shopian district, while 15 were reported in Pulwama. District Kulgam reported 25 suicide attempts and Srinagar city reported 17.

The data of deaths reported in various districtsmwas also released. In total, 127 people died after taking extreme steps that include 17 in Srinagar, 11 in Ganderbal, 08 in Bandipora, 09 in Shopian, 08 in Pulwama, 11 in Budgam, 31 in Anantnag, 10 in Kulgam, 15 in Baramulla and 07 in Kupwara.

The psychologists in the valley say Post covid stress triggered by various issues like financial, relationship issues and isolation led to taking these extreme steps. The doctors feel the awareness among the youngsters needs to be increased across the Kashmir Valley.