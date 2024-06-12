There have been three terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir since June 9. While around 11 people including a CRPF jawan lost their lives and several were injured, the search and combing operations to kill the terrorists are still underway. Two terrorists have been shot dead in the ongoing encounter. The security forces have recovered Pakistan-made hand grenades, one lakh Pakistani rupees, guns, medicines, chocolates and food items from the possession of the killed terrorists, indicating their Pakistan link. This comes after a series of targeted killings of Kashmiri pandits and migrant labourers in the last year.

Kashmir was showing the world its thriving democracy when people turned out in record numbers to vote in the first Lok Sabha elections held after the abrogation of Article 370. While Panchayat elections were held in Kashmir, the assembly elections are yet to be held after the abrogation of Article 370. Pakistan was expecting that people upset with the scrapping of Article 370 will not participate in the Lok Sabha polls. However, people turned out in record numbers and this made Islamabad anxious. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has already said that he was keen on holding the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir as soon as possible and thus, Pakistan decided to reactivate its terror network in the valley to disrupt peace, feel experts.

Major General (Retd) AK Siwach said that there are over ground workers who are helping these terrorists in carrying out the attacks and flee after that. He said that due to the hilly terrain and forest areas, combing operations become tough in the region.

"There is no doubt that Pakistan's ISI was involved in the Reasi terror attack. LeT commander Abu Hamza was involved in it. When normalcy returned to Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, and even the Lok Sabha elections went very well, Pakisan now wants to reactivate the terror activities in Rajouri and Poonch region, south of Pir Panjal. Because this area has hilly terrain, and forests and touches the Pakistan border. Terror activities might spread to Reasi, Akhnoor, Kathua, Dodo and neighbouring areas. This is Pakistan's conspiracy to incite more and more terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir before the assembly elections and show the world that the area is not peaceful," he said.

Lt Gen (Retd) Sanjay Kulkarni said that Pakistan wants to destabilize the region once again. "The Over Ground Workers act as eyes and ears of the terrorists. Local politicians promote this network when they rule out Pakistan's hand behind these attacks. Pakistan can be successful in this region only with the support of locals," said Kulkarni.