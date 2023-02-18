topStoriesenglish2574704
Kashmir: Three Associates of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Terrorist Arrested With Arms in Kulgam, Says Police

Jammu and Kashmir: The police recovered 1 Pistol, 2 Pistol Magazines and 13 live Pistol rounds from the possession of the accused. 

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 02:57 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Police today claimed to have arrested three terrorist associates of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district. They said that police parties of PC Hatipora and Police station Behibagh arrested them last evening. According to a police spokesman, the operation was carried out based on credible input regarding anti-national elements carrying illegal arms and ammunition and Kulgam police then established a specific Naka at Daderkoot, Alamganj Crossing to nab them.

The police recovered 1 Pistol, 2 Pistol Magazines and 13 live Pistol rounds from the possession of the accused. 

It said that all three persons were detained and the preliminary investigation reveals that they are involved in terror crimes and are providing support to terrorist organisations. 

In this regard, a case with FIR No 05/2023 under relevant sections of law have been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway.

