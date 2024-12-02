Kashmir Weather Update: IMD Predicts Harsh Winter With Heavy Snowfall And Rainfall Due To La Niña Effect

The Jammu and Kashmir region is witnessing a significant shift in weather patterns, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a particularly harsh winter ahead.

According to the IMD, the La Niña effect is expected to impact northern India, including the plains of Punjab and Delhi, bringing cooler-than-usual sea surface temperatures across the central and eastern Pacific. This shift in weather is anticipated to affect wind circulation patterns, leading to more frequent rains and snowfall.

The La Niña effect will result in lower temperatures and increased snow and rain in the Kashmir Valley, the Himalayan range, and the plains of northern India. The IMD predicts that this winter will be prolonged and particularly harsh in terms of both temperature and precipitation.

As the region enters the 'Chillai Kalan' – the coldest period of 40 days starting December 21 – the La Niña effect will amplify the cold and precipitation in the Valley.

Mukhtar Ahmad, a scientist with the IMD Kashmir, explained, “Last winter, we experienced relatively warm and dry conditions throughout Jammu and Kashmir due to the El Niño effect.

This year, however, global agencies have predicted the La Niña effect, which typically brings a harsh winter with further temperature dips and increased snowfall. The western Himalayan region will be particularly impacted.”

In recent years, Jammu and Kashmir has experienced reduced snowfall and rainfall due to the El Niño effect, which led to the melting of glaciers and a significant water deficit. The shift from El Niño to La Niña, which results in unpredictable weather, is attributed to global warming. The IMD warns that these unpredictable weather patterns will increase over time.

Mukhtar Ahmad further noted, “Extreme temperature variations, such as severe winter dips and high summer temperatures, alongside disruptions in precipitation, will become more common. The western Himalayan region is expected to experience the brunt of these changes this year.”

Authorities in the Kashmir Valley are preparing for a tough winter and have put resources on alert to manage any sudden weather changes. La Niña, a natural climate phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean, is characterized by cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific.

The IMD has stated that La Niña is expected to strengthen as winter progresses, bringing with it more intense cold and frequent precipitation in Jammu and Kashmir and northern India.