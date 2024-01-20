Kashmiri Pandit Target Killing: Case Solved, Chargesheet Filed Against 12 Accused

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir has filed a comprehensive charge sheet against 12 individuals in connection with the brutal murder of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma. The heinous crime occurred at Achhan, Pulwama on February 26, 2023, and the subsequent investigation uncovered a broader conspiracy originating from across the border. The objective was to disrupt the revival of peace and communal harmony in the valley, using the murder of an innocent person from the minority community to fuel communal disharmony and sustain terrorism.

Upon taking over the case, SIA Kashmir conducted extensive searches across South Kashmir, unearthing vital physical and technical evidence. This evidence exposed the accused persons' involvement in the crime, including providing logistical support, harboring the accused, and concealing evidence. During the investigation, SIA conducted 5 rounds of extensive searches at 32 locations across the valley, during which evidence in the form of mobile devices, incriminating documents such as bank documents, and 01 pistol magazine, along with live cartridges, were seized.

While the investigation continues for accused Yasir Shabir Wani, 8 out of the 13 accused, including 3 juveniles, are currently under judicial custody. Notably, Jazim Farooq Wani, Danish Hamid Thokar, and Ubaid Ahmad Paddar have been killed in encounters with security forces. Meanwhile, Zaffar Hussain Bhat, Khursheed Kashmiri, and Khalid Kamran are presently absconding.

The investigation revealed that the accused individuals were acting on instructions from terror handlers across the border, maintaining communication via encrypted online messaging platforms. Notably, Jazim Farooq Wani, who pulled the trigger, received weapon handling training from Nassir Farooq Shah on the directives of the Pakistani handler Khalid Kamran.

SIA Kashmir reaffirms its commitment to vigorously pursue the case in the court of law. The investigation of the case shall continue, and SIA is committed to ensuring that all the accused who have been a part of the crime in any way are brought to justice.