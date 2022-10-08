Kashmiri terror victims address UNHRC event; India welcomes the step

New Delhi: In a first, Kashmiri victims of cross-border terror addressed United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) event which has been welcomed by India. Tasleema and Shuaib highlighted the plight of the terror victims, especially Kashmiri women. Addressing the sideline event, Tasleema said, "I have witnessed many close family members being brutally murdered by terrorists" highlighting, "we remain unacknowledged." Both Tasleema and Shuaib have worked and documented the plight of many of the victims at the grassroots level.

Shuaib explained, " like my family, the valley has witnessed thousands of innocent lives being lost at the hands of terrorism in 3 decades....It is more challenging for a women victim to speak about exploitation". Shuaib's father was killed by terrorists.

He said, "family of the victim of cross border terrorism continue to live in fear and threat. I have a strong faith in the international community, role to address these challenges.". He also showed a film highlighting the plight of victims.

Meanwhile, welcoming the development, Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, in response to a question at a daily presser said, "we talk about terrorism in this way very dispassionately, I think directly listening to the victims makes a difference and it is a good step that the council can hear them directly, the victims of terrorism", adding, "I can't express what impact it will have right now, but it is important that a human face is given to the victims of terrorism, and they are not just numbers or figures."