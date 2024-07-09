Kathua Terrorist Attack: Threw Grenade On Army Convoy, Used Pakistani Military Weaponry; Details

New Delhi: Following the death of another army personnel, raising the toll to five martyrs in yesterday's terrorist ambush in Kathua district, security measures along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway have been heightened. The Indian Army has confirmed an ongoing encounter as troops engage with the assailants in the area.

Five soldiers lost their lives while five others sustained injuries in a terrorist ambush on an army convoy in the secluded Machedi region of Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday afternoon.

Army vehicles conducting a routine patrol along the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road, approximately 150 kilometers from Kathua, came under attack. Following an initial assault where terrorists hurled a grenade and subsequently opened fire. Despite the robust response, the militants managed to escape into the nearby forest, as confirmed by officials familiar with the incident.

The ambush occurred in close proximity to Pakistan, underscoring heightened cross-border security concerns. According to Zee news TV sources, the terrorists utilized American-made M-4 assault rifles and Chinese steel bullets, commonly employed by the Pakistani army. Reports also suggest complicity from a local tourist.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir police have been stationed along the NH-44 in Udhampur.

As per information, a multi-layered security has been put up to ensure the safety of Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims traversing through Udhampur on Tuesday morning.



#WATCH | J&K: Search operation by security forces is underway in the Machedi area of Kathua.



Meanwhile, five soldiers who were injured in the attack have been referred to the Military Hospital in Pathankot for further treatment.

The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved families. He shared a post on ‘X’ and said, “I am deeply anguished at the loss of five of our brave Indian Army Soldiers in a terrorist attack in Badnota, Kathua (J&K).”

He further added that a counter terrorist operation is underway to restore the ‘peace and order’ in the region. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the army men who sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.

Since June 9, there have been terrorist attacks at four locations in Reasi, Kathua, and Doda, resulting in the deaths of nine pilgrims and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan. Additionally, one civilian and at least seven security personnel were injured. Previously, Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a security review meeting on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, instructing all security agencies to operate with heightened vigilance and coordinate swiftly to respond to threats.