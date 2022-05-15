Srinagar: BJP Leader and Jammu and Kashmir party president Ravinder Raina while blaming Pakistan for all the terrorist activities in Kashmir said, "Pilgrim's bus carrying devotees coming from Mata Vaishno Devi to Jammu was targeted by terrorists with a sticky bomb at Katra," he said this is what is coming out during the investigation by NIA. Raina was speaking to reporters outside Srinagar Raj Bhawan after meeting with LG Manoj Sinha, apprising him about the fears and demands of Kashmiri Pandith who are continuously protesting since the Killing of Rahul Bhat in Budgam.

Raina said the pilgrim's bus which was caught fire in Katra was a terrorist plot, he said this has come to the fore during the investigation by NIA, as part of the big conspiracy against the country the bus was attacked with sticky bomb said BJP president Ravinder Raina.

A lesser-known terror group JKFF ('Jammu Kashmir Freedom Fighters') claimed the responsibility for the attack on a bus carrying Mata Vaishno Devi shrine pilgrims on May 13 in which four persons were killed and 20 injured.

Soon after the incident and eyewitness account about the incident in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir police and the NIA had started an investigation into the case.

About the veracity of the terrorists' claim of the attack by a lesser-known terror outfit (JKFF), a senior police officer said that it is not unusual for known terror groups like the LeT and the JeM to carry out attacks and then claim responsibility through outfits which do not exist on the ground.

Apart from the BJP leader's claim of the terrorist attack on pilgrims' bus attributing to NIA investigation finds, Police and NIA haven't yet issued any direct statement relating the incident as a terrorist attack.

NIA while issuing the statement about the incident last night said “NIA has extended all requisite assistance to J&K Police in the investigation of the case of passenger bus catching fire near Katra on Friday. Detailed forensic probe is continuing to identify the reasons for the cause of fire.”

It’s pertaining to mention here that the BJP UT president along with party leaders was here to meet LG Manoj Sinha in regard to the recent Killing of Kashmir Pandit Rahul Bhat. Raina said that LG assured to protect the KPs in Kashmir and their demands will be also taken up.

