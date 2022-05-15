हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

It's more important for PM Modi to speak on a film than on genocide of Kashmiri Pandits: Rahul Gandhi

"It is more important for the prime minister to speak on a film than on the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits," the former Congress chief said in an apparent reference to Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' film.

It&#039;s more important for PM Modi to speak on a film than on genocide of Kashmiri Pandits: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (May 14, 2022) hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit government employee by terrorists and said that speaking about a movie is more important to him than speaking on the "genocide of Kashmiri Pandits". Taking to his official Twitter account, Gandhi said that terror is at its peak in Kashmir today due to the policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"It is more important for the prime minister to speak on a film than on the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits," Gandhi said in an apparent reference to Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' film.

He also urged the prime minister to take responsibility for the security and bring peace to Kashmir.

"Mr Prime Minister, take responsibility for security and try to bring peace," the former Congress chief said. 

Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri pandit, who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11, was gunned down by terrorists inside the tehsil office in Chadoora town of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Thursday.

It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Modi had lent his support to the makers of the movie 'The Kashmir Files' and had said that some people are running a conspiracy to discredit a "movie made on facts and research". 

Released in theatres on March 11, 'The Kashmir Files' is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s. It stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi and has been produced by Zee Studios.

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rahul GandhiNarendra ModiPM ModiKashmiri panditsThe Kashmir Files
Next
Story

Ram Navmi violence: Khargone collector, SP transferred one month after unrest

Must Watch

PT1M57S

Watch 10 big news of Gyanvapi Survey