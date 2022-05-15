New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (May 14, 2022) hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit government employee by terrorists and said that speaking about a movie is more important to him than speaking on the "genocide of Kashmiri Pandits". Taking to his official Twitter account, Gandhi said that terror is at its peak in Kashmir today due to the policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"It is more important for the prime minister to speak on a film than on the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits," Gandhi said in an apparent reference to Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' film.

He also urged the prime minister to take responsibility for the security and bring peace to Kashmir.

"Mr Prime Minister, take responsibility for security and try to bring peace," the former Congress chief said.

Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri pandit, who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11, was gunned down by terrorists inside the tehsil office in Chadoora town of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Thursday.

It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Modi had lent his support to the makers of the movie 'The Kashmir Files' and had said that some people are running a conspiracy to discredit a "movie made on facts and research".

Released in theatres on March 11, 'The Kashmir Files' is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s. It stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi and has been produced by Zee Studios.

(With agency inputs)