KCET COUNSELLING 2022

KCET Counselling 2022 choice entry begins TODAY at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Check details here

KCET Counselling 2022: The KEA counselling choice entry process begins at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The choice entry window will remain open till November 1, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 01:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau

KCET Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the Under Graduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) choice entry process. Candidates have till tomorrow, November 1, 2022, to make their selections (11.59 pm). Candidates can fill out the KCET 2022 choice entry form by going to the official website, Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The KCET 2022 option entry process requires a CET number and captcha code. The KEA website stated," UGCET 2022 Choice entry portal is enabled. Students are advised to go through the information published about choices before exercising any choice. Candidates are also advised to note that seats of students who are unable to produce sufficient documents in support of reservations claimed shall be cancelled and put for allotment in the second round".

KCET 2022 Counselling: Here’s how to fill choices

  • Go to the official website- Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
  • Then click on the KCET 2022 option entry link from the latest announcement section.
  • Enter the CET number and captcha code.
  • And click on submit.
  • Save the entered options using the 'Save and Submit' button and also take a printout for your reference.
  • Candidates are advised not to leave the option entry portal without proper logout.

KCET 2022; direct link here

Selected college and course choices must be made at the KCET 2022 counselling in the order of preference. The distribution of seats will be based on KCET performance, preferences, and seat availability.

