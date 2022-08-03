KCET Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examination Authority will begin the KCET 2022 document verification process on August 8, 2022. As part of the admissions process, qualified candidates will need to submit their documentation for review. Candidates must go to the centres designated by the authorities in order to have their documents validated. The KCET counselling process had already been postponed by the authorities through their notification.

The PUC grades for CET repeaters won't be taken into account, according to Dr. C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Higher Education for Karnataka. The tweet says, "In the interest of 3 lakh students, KEA has decided not to consider the PUC marks of 24,000 students who have cleared the second PUC in the academic year 2021-22 and have re-written CET this year as well, there is no change in this. The Chief Minister B.S. Bommai has also been informed about this."

3 ಲಕ್ಷ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಹಿತದೃಷ್ಟಿಯಿಂದ 2021-22ನೇ ಶೈಕ್ಷಣಿಕ ವರ್ಷದಲ್ಲಿ ದ್ವಿತೀಯ PUCಯಲ್ಲಿ ತೇರ್ಗಡೆ ಹೊಂದಿ ಈ ವರ್ಷವೂ ಪುನಃ CET ಬರೆದಿರುವ 24,000 ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳ PUC ಅಂಕಗಳನ್ನು ಪರಿಗಣಿಸದಿರಲು KEA ನಿರ್ಧರಿಸಿದ್ದು ಇದರಲ್ಲಿ ಯಾವುದೇ ಬದಲಾವಣೆ ಇಲ್ಲ.



ಈ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ @BSBommai ಅವರಿಗೂ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ.



KCET 2022 Counselling 2022: Documents required for verification

KCET 2022 application form printout.

Proof of application fee payment.

KCET 2022 hall ticket.

Score card of SSLC/10th Standard.

Scorecard of 2nd PUC/12th Standard.

Two recent passport size photographs.

Study Certificate Countersigned by the concerned BEO/DDPI.

Any other required documents as prescribed.

The Class 12 scores and KCET 2022 scores will be taken into account when calculating the KCET 2022 rank. However, the PUC marks won't be taken into account for CET repeaters. On July 30, the government released the KCET 2022 results. Candidates who were qualified according to the results may participate in the KCET counselling in 2022.