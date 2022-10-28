KCET Counselling 2022 Final Seat Allotment result to be RELEASED TODAY at kea.kar.nic.in- Here’s how to check

KCET Counselling 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA is scheduled to announce the UGCET or KCET 2022 first round of counselling seat allotment results today. The results for the courses in engineering, agriculture, and other related fields will be made public. Candidates who registered and participated in KCET counselling will be able to view the seat allocation results after 2:00 PM. Candidates who were given seats must exercise their options as specified on the webpage as soon as the final seat allocation outcome is made public. The option exercise will begin tonight at 6 p.m. Candidates must complete the selections by October 30 at 4 p.m. In addition, between October 29 and November 2, 2022, they will need to pay the registration fee and download their admission orders depending on their selections.

KCET Counselling 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of KCET cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘entry’ tab

Look for the UGCET 2022 result link

Key in your login details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and take printouts for future reference.

Candidates should be aware that admission will only be confirmed once all eligibility requirements and rules established by the relevant authorities have been satisfied.