KCET Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result RELEASED at kea.kar.nic.in- Direct link here

KCET Counselling 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Examination, KCET Allotment result today, November 22. The Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 for the MTech programme was administered on November 19 by the Karnataka Examination Authority. The PGCET 2022 for MBA and MCA programmes was held on November 20, 2022. It should be reminded that only applicants who have registered and finished choosing their options are eligible to download the seat allocation. Students should be prepared with their CET number, password, or date of birth in order to download the same. According to the KCET 2022 counselling schedule, candidates whose seats have been assigned may make selections between November 22 and November 24, 2022.

The payment of Choice 1 and Choice 2 entrance fees and downloading of admission orders are both possible between November 23 and November 25, 2022. Candidates will have until November 26, 2022, to report to their respective colleges.

KCET Counselling 2022: Here’s how to check

Registered candidates should go to the official website kea.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, click on latest announcement section

In the next step, candidates will have to click on the link which reads, "UGCET 2022 Second round Engineering & other courses result link"

After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to enter the log in credentials

Post submitting the same, seat allotment will be displayed on screen

Go through the same and take a screenshot or printout for future reference

The results of the KCET Counseling for Engineering, Architecture, B-pharmacy, Farm sciences, Yoga, and Naturopathy will be available for candidates to view.