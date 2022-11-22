topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
KCET COUNSELLING 2022

KCET Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result RELEASED at kea.kar.nic.in- Direct link here

KCET Counselling 2022: Candidates will have to report to the respective colleges by November 26, 2022, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 01:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

KCET Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result RELEASED at kea.kar.nic.in- Direct link here

KCET Counselling 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Examination, KCET Allotment result today, November 22. The Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 for the MTech programme was administered on November 19 by the Karnataka Examination Authority. The PGCET 2022 for MBA and MCA programmes was held on November 20, 2022. It should be reminded that only applicants who have registered and finished choosing their options are eligible to download the seat allocation. Students should be prepared with their CET number, password, or date of birth in order to download the same. According to the KCET 2022 counselling schedule, candidates whose seats have been assigned may make selections between November 22 and November 24, 2022.

The payment of Choice 1 and Choice 2 entrance fees and downloading of admission orders are both possible between November 23 and November 25, 2022. Candidates will have until November 26, 2022, to report to their respective colleges.

KCET Counselling 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Registered candidates should go to the official website kea.kar.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on latest announcement section
  • In the next step, candidates will have to click on the link which reads, "UGCET 2022 Second round Engineering & other courses result link"
  • After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to enter the log in credentials
  • Post submitting the same, seat allotment will be displayed on screen
  • Go through the same and take a screenshot or printout for future reference

KCET Counselling 2022; direct link here

The results of the KCET Counseling for Engineering, Architecture, B-pharmacy, Farm sciences, Yoga, and Naturopathy will be available for candidates to view.

Live Tv

KCET Counselling 2022KCET 2022kcet counsellingkcet round 2 resultkcet round 2 seat allotment resultkcet 2 round allotment 2022kea homekcet round 2 result 2022when is kcet round 2 2022kcet counselling 2022 dateKea.kar.nic.inkcet 2nd round seat allotment 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the war between China and India ended in 1962
DNA Video
DNA: 'Blooded America' from gun culture!
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Political Ground Report on the life of fishermen!
DNA Video
DNA: Will a single pilot fly the plane?
DNA Video
DNA : Qatar's 'radical gameplan' in FIFA World Cup
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 21, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Vikram's take-off so special?
DNA Video
DNA: Birth of revolutionary Batukeshwar Dutt in 1910
DNA Video
DNA: Instructions for printing barcodes on medicines