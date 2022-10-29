topStories
NewsIndia
KCET COUNSELLING 2022

KCET Counselling 2022 Round l seat allotment result OUT at kea.kar.nic.in, direct link to check here

KCET Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2022 is now available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/, scroll down for direct link to check result and other important details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 09:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

KCET Counselling 2022 Round l seat allotment result OUT at kea.kar.nic.in, direct link to check here

KCET Counselling 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA released the UGCET or KCET 2022 counselling seat allotment for round 1. Candidates who registered for KCET Counselling 2022 can now check the seat allotment result on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/. Candidates can follow the simple steps given here to check the KCET seat allotment 2022 result or through the direct link given below 

KCET Counselling 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the official website of KCET cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the ‘entry’ tab
  • Look for the UGCET 2022 result link
  • Key in your login details
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check and take printouts for future reference

KCET Counselling Seat Allotment Result Round 1 - Direct Link

KEA has commenced the option exercise on the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/. Candidates must complete the selections by October 30 at 4 p.m. In addition, between October 29 and November 2, 2022, candidates will be required to pay the registration fee and download their admission orders depending on their selections.

Live Tv

KCET Counselling 2022KCET 2022kcet allotment 2022kcet final allotment result 2022kea kcetkcet 2022 final phase allotment resultkcet resultskcet counselling

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series