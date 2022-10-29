KCET Counselling 2022 Round l seat allotment result OUT at kea.kar.nic.in, direct link to check here
KCET Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2022 is now available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/, scroll down for direct link to check result and other important details.
KCET Counselling 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA released the UGCET or KCET 2022 counselling seat allotment for round 1. Candidates who registered for KCET Counselling 2022 can now check the seat allotment result on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/. Candidates can follow the simple steps given here to check the KCET seat allotment 2022 result or through the direct link given below
KCET Counselling 2022: Here’s how to check
- Visit the official website of KCET cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the ‘entry’ tab
- Look for the UGCET 2022 result link
- Key in your login details
- Your result will be displayed on the screen
- Check and take printouts for future reference
KCET Counselling Seat Allotment Result Round 1 - Direct Link
KEA has commenced the option exercise on the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/. Candidates must complete the selections by October 30 at 4 p.m. In addition, between October 29 and November 2, 2022, candidates will be required to pay the registration fee and download their admission orders depending on their selections.
