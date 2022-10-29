KCET Counselling 2022 Round l seat allotment result OUT at kea.kar.nic.in, direct link to check here

KCET Counselling 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA released the UGCET or KCET 2022 counselling seat allotment for round 1. Candidates who registered for KCET Counselling 2022 can now check the seat allotment result on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/. Candidates can follow the simple steps given here to check the KCET seat allotment 2022 result or through the direct link given below

KCET Counselling 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of KCET cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘entry’ tab

Look for the UGCET 2022 result link

Key in your login details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and take printouts for future reference

KEA has commenced the option exercise on the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/. Candidates must complete the selections by October 30 at 4 p.m. In addition, between October 29 and November 2, 2022, candidates will be required to pay the registration fee and download their admission orders depending on their selections.