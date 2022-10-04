KCET Counselling 2022 schedule RELEASED at kea.kar.nic.in- Check complete schedule here

KCET 2022: Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET Counseling 2022 dates are out! The KCET Counseling 2022 schedule has released on kea.kar.nic.in and would start for First Round on October 7, 2022. Candidates who successfully passed the KCET 2022 Exam will be eligible for counselling. According to the published timetable, the KCET 2022 Counseling document verification will begin on October 7, 2022, and candidates will have until October 8, 2022 to get their documents validated.

The list is available for download by candidates from the website for their own use. The document verification slip will be available starting on October 7, 2022, and it can be downloaded up to October 10, 2022.

KCET 2022 Counseling: Important Dates

Events Date Verification of documents Oct 7, 2022 to Oct 8, 2022 Downloading of verification slip Oct 7, 2022 to Oct 10, 2022 Display of Seat Matrix and Fee Structure Oct 7, 2022 at 2 pm Option Entry Oct 7, 2022 at 6 pm to Oct 11, 2022 up to 4 pm Mock Allotment Result 10/13/2022 after 2 pm Provsion to change options Oct 13, 6 pm to Oct 15, 4 pm Publication of Real Seat Allotement Result 10/17/2022 after 2:00:00 PM Exercise of Choices Oct 18, 2022 at 6 pm to Oct 20, 2022 till 4 pm Payment of fees and admission order Choice 1 Oct 19, 2022 at 11 am to Oct 21, 2022 up to 4 pm Last date of reporting for Choice 1 candidates 10/22/2022 before 5.30 pm

The final allotment result will be made public on October 17, 2022 after 2 pm, while the provisional mock allotment will be made public on October 13, 2022 after 2 pm. Candidates can avoid confusion by checking the schedule for the date and hour of each event.



