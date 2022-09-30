KCET Result 2022: KEA to declare revised rank list TOMORROW on karresults.nic.in, check details

KCET Result 2022: The Karnataka Examination Authority will release the revised rankings of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test or KCET 2022 rank list tomorrow, October 1. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their KCET ranks on the official website - karresults.nic.in

Here's how to check KCET Result 2022

Visit official website of KCET– karresults.nic.in On the home page, Click on the link ‘CET Examination Results’ Enter your credentials such as registration number and first four letters of the candidate’s name View the result and download it for future reference

ALSO READ- NExT Exam implementation extended till September 2024, check details here

Earlier the KCET revised rankings were scheduled to be released on September 29 and the first round of counselling was to be held on October 3 however the results got delayed to October 1.