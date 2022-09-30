NExT Exam implementation extended till September 2024, check details here

New Delhi: The Government has decided to extend the implementation of the National Exit Test, NExT. As per the latest media reports, the implementation of the NExT exam has been extended till September 2024. Earlier the implementation of NExt was scheduled for September 2023. However, the government has not released any official information about the implementation of NExt and the exit exam may not be conducted in 2023.

As per the NMC Act 2020, the commission has to conduct a common exit examination for final year MBBS students. As per the implementation of the NMC Act 2020 the NExT is expected to be conducted in 2023 however, a recent Union Health Ministry gazette states that the regulations for conducting the proposed common examination are not in place as yet.

According to the media reports, the formation of the examination cell was under process and no timeline has been shared but the exam has been extended till September 2024.

NEET PG is conducted in April/May each year and NExT is expected to be conducted in the same time period. National Board of Examination, NBE, however, has already announced NEET PG 2023 dates. As per the schedule released on September 16, NEET PG would be conducted on March 5, 2023.

It is pertinent to note that NMC proposes to replace the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG with NExT for admission to various postgraduate examinations and FMG that is held for foreign medical graduates.