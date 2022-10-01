NewsIndia
KCET Result 2022 revised rank list RELEASED at karresults.nic.in- Direct link to check list here

The Karnataka Examination Authority has released the revised rankings of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test or KCET 2022 rank list, scroll down for the direct link to check rank list. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 02:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

KCET Result 2022 revised rank list RELEASED at karresults.nic.in- Direct link to check list here

KCET Result 2022: The Karnataka Examination Authority released the revised rankings of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test or KCET 2022 rank list today, October 1. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their KCET ranks on the official website - karresults.nic.in. To access the KCET results 2022, candidates need to log in with their application number and pasword. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has conducted the KCET entrance examination to provide admissions into BTech courses offered by the participating institutes of the state.

Direct link to check Rank list

Check live and latest updates on KCET Result 2022

Here's how to check KCET Result 2022

  1. Visit official website of KCET– karresults.nic.in
  2. On the home page, Click on the link ‘CET Examination Results’
  3. Enter your credentials such as registration number and first four letters of the candidate’s name
  4. View the result and download it for future reference

Earlier the KCET revised rankings were scheduled to be released on September 29 and the first round of counselling was to be held on October 3 however the results got delayed to October 1.

 

