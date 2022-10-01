KCET Result 2022 LIVE UPDATES: KEA to declare revised rank list TODAY at karresults.nic.in- Check latest updates here

KCET Result 2022 LIVE: The Karnataka Examination Authority will release the revised rankings of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test or KCET 2022 rank list today, October 1. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their KCET ranks on the official website - karresults.nic.in. To access the KCET results 2022, candidates need to log in with their application number and pasword. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has conducted the KCET entrance examination to provide admissions into BTech courses offered by the participating institutes of the state.

Earlier the KCET revised rankings were scheduled to be released on September 29 and the first round of counselling was to be held on October 3 however the results got delayed to October 1.