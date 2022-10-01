NewsIndia
KCET Result 2022 LIVE UPDATES: KEA to declare revised rank list TODAY at karresults.nic.in- Check latest updates here

The revised KCET Result 2022 rank list will be available today, scroll down for the live and latest updates. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 07:43 AM IST

LIVE Blog

KCET Result 2022 LIVE: The Karnataka Examination Authority will release the revised rankings of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test or KCET 2022 rank list today, October 1. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their KCET ranks on the official website - karresults.nic.in. To access the KCET results 2022, candidates need to log in with their application number and pasword. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has conducted the KCET entrance examination to provide admissions into BTech courses offered by the participating institutes of the state.

Earlier the KCET revised rankings were scheduled to be released on September 29 and the first round of counselling was to be held on October 3 however the results got delayed to October 1.

Stay Tuned to Zee News for Latest & Live Updates on KCET Result 2022

 

01 October 2022
07:38 AM

KCET Result 2022: Official website

Candidates will be able to check the KCET 2022 result from the below-given websites: 

kea.kar.nic.in 2022

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in 2022

www.karresults.nic.in 2022

07:37 AM

KCET 2022 revised result date

The KEA has announced the revised KCET results 2022 date at kea.kar.nic.in. As per the official notification, the revised KCET 2022 result will be declared at the official website on October 1.

