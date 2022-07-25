NewsIndia
KCET RESULTS 2022

KCET Results 2022 to be released on THIS DATE, says Karnataka Education Minister

KCET Results 2022: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) results will be released on July 30, according to Higher Education Minister Dr. C N Ashwath Narayan.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 06:45 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

KCET Results 2022 to be released on THIS DATE, says Karnataka Education Minister

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) results will be declared on July 30, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday. Nearly 2.2 lakh students wrote the CET held on June 16, 17 and 18. Narayan said students studying under the CBSE and ICSE syllabus in the 12th standard were also allowed to appear for CET this year. 

ALSO READ: UPSSSC Lekhpal 2022 admit card RELEASED at upsssc.gov.in- Check exam date, timings and more here

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022 LIVE UPDATES

Now that their results (CBSE, ICSE) have come, the students who had written the CET have to upload their mark sheets on the Karnataka Examination Authority's website by Tuesday evening, the Minister said. ALSO READ: EAM Results 2022: Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy and Medical Exam results expected TODAY

kcet results 2022kcet results datekcet resultsKEAKCETkea kcet results 2022kea results 2022kcet results 2022 date karnatakajee mains 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'double standard' of railways, elderly to not get concession
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report - How is the National Flag of India prepared?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Story of incorporation of Chakra into Indian Flag
DNA Video
DNA: Who is troubled by the power of Indian flag?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is China plotting against India via Bhutan?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Interesting anecdote about Rashtrapati Bhavan