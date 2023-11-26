New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and said the party and said that the party has done nothing but betrayed the people of Telangana. Addressing a public meeting in the poll-bound state's Nirmal district Chief Minister KC Rao, alleged that the BRS party chief is more concerned about the welfare of his own children and family than the future of the people of the state.

The PM reiterated that Telangana is burdened with debts amounting to thousands of crores of rupees, and the state has gained notoriety due to its irrigation scams. "BRS has offered nothing but betrayal. Telangana is grappling with debts running into thousands of crores. Presently, the state is notorious for its involvement in irrigation scams. KCR shows no concern for the future of the people; his priorities lie solely with securing the future of his own children and family members," said PM Modi.

#WATCH | Nirmal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "BRS has given you nothing except betrayal. Telangana is in debt of thousands of crores of rupees. Today, Telangana is known for the irrigation scams...KCR does not care for your future. KCR only cares for his own children &… pic.twitter.com/pMzj50kW8K November 26, 2023

Earlier in a public address in Medak district, PM Modi said that the people of Telangana are marching ahead with a pledge to form a BJP government for the first time in the southern state. "The people of Telangana are marching ahead with a pledge to form a BJP government for the first time in the state," PM Modi said. "Now the time has come for lotus, the party symbol, to be in full bloom in the state. The pledge of development in Telangana will only be fulfilled by the BJP," he added.

The state will go to polls in a single phase on November 30. The counting of votes has been scheduled for December 3. The state is poised for a three-cornered contest between the ruling BRS, which is bidding to return to the hustings for a third straight term, the Congress, and a resurgent BJP. In the last Assembly elections in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats while the BJP drew a blank.