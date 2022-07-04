KCR-led Telangana govt under Rs 4.5 lakh cr loss, lambast BJP chief JP Nadda

Hyderabad (Telangana): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda lambasted the KCR-led Telangana government saying the southern state was in a loss of Rs 4.5 lakh crore here on the second day of the BJP national executive meeting on Sunday. The BJP chief said, "People are perturbed by the corruption and injustice of the KCR government. The state is in loss of Rs 4.5 lakh crore under him. People gave us a good response in recent elections held at different levels in the state," stressing that the people of Telangana were fed up with the state government`s malpractices.

"I was in charge of elections here in the assembly elections, I have seen the atmosphere of that time and the environment after that. The way people are fed up with the government of KCR and the malpractices of his government and the way they are trying to crush the opposition parties," ANI quoted Nadda as saying on the final day of the BJP`s National Executive Meeting in Hyderabad which began on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, Nadda lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s leadership in his opening remarks at the party`s national executive and said the government had deftly dealt with various challenges including COVID-19 and the evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine.

In an apparent swipe at the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, the BJP chief said "parivarvad is being defeated by vikasvad" under the Modi government. He said dynastic politics is getting rejected by people due to politics of development.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also gave a clarion call to the people of Telangana to uproot the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government and give a chance to the BJP. Amit Shah on Sunday said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is not concerned for the unemployed youth and only wants to make his son, KT Rama Rao, the CM.

Shah further said that the BJP supported the demand for Telangana and accused the Congress of dividing Andhra Pradesh in a way that caused "everlasting enmity" between two states, adding "KCR doesn`t care about your source of livelihood. He has no concern for the unemployed youth. He just wants to make his son the CM. KCR, the next turn is neither yours nor for your son. The next turn is meant for the BJP."

The Union Home Minister said, "Since the onset of agitations for Telangana`s formation, BJP supported the state`s demands. Congress, instead, stood in the way of its formation for years. When they sensed PM Modi`s rise in 2014, they divided Andhra Pradesh in a way that caused everlasting enmity between the two states. This enmity, which was ignited by Congress, was further strengthened when KCR got power in the state," adding that the BJP will fulfil all promises that the TRS failed to keep while asking for a chance for the party to run the state.

Piyush Goyal hits out at KCR over dynastic politics

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said that the Telangana government has become a symbol of corruption and said people want a change. "The Telangana government has become a symbol of corruption. It is the members of the same family holding key positions in the government. People want a change," Goyal said in a press conference.

Goyal accused the KCR-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi of corruption in the state, adding "Telangana was formed after several years of struggle by the BJP. Lakhs of people became a part of the struggle, hoping to make it the number 1 state of the country, but sadly, the TRS government has dashed the hopes of the people."

The two-day National Executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began on Saturday in the presence of the party`s top brass and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP`s initiative came at a time when the state is heading for Assembly polls in 2023 and the BJP is seeing a huge prospect of bringing down the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi government in the state.

This two-day meeting of the BJP has seen the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leadership taking potshots at the Modi government especially when the leaders talk about development. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya exuded confidence in coming to power in the upcoming polls.

Notably, this executive meeting in Hyderabad took place after a gap of at least two years because of COVID-19. The BJP national executive meeting is to take place every three months since it last took place in November 2021 in the national capital in a hybrid manner with leaders joining both physically as well as through the digital medium.

(With ANI Inputs)