NewsIndia
TELANGANA

‘Development will be expedited in every city, village’: PM Modi bats for ‘double engine govt’ in Telangana

PM Narendra Modi said at 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' in Hyderabad, "When BJP's double engine government will be formed in Telangana, development work will be expedited in every city and village of the state.”

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 08:41 PM IST
  • PM Modi called for a double-engine govt in Telangana.
  • Telangana will go to polls in 2023.
  • PM Modi made the remarks at 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' at Parade Grounds in Hyderabad

Trending Photos

‘Development will be expedited in every city, village’: PM Modi bats for ‘double engine govt’ in Telangana

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (July 3) said people “yearn” for a "double engine growth" in Telangana, adding that when BJP will come to power in the state, the pace of the development work will increase in every city and village. Speaking at a massive public meeting titled 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' at Parade Grounds in Hyderabad, Modi said, “When BJP's double engine government will be formed in Telangana, development work will be expedited in every city and village of the state.” 'Double engine' government is a reference made by BJP leaders for the rule at the Centre and saffron party-led states. Telangana is slated to go to the polls next year. 

PM Modi said the NDA government at the Centre has tried to bring positive changes in every Indian’s life. "During the past eight years we tried to bring positive change in every Indian's life. We are working tirelessly on how to make people's lives easier, and how to take the fruits of development to every person and region,” PTI quoted him as saying.

Praising the state's art and culture, the PM said, "People of Telangana are known for their hard work. The state's people have a lot of talent. Telangana is also known for its history and culture, its art and architecture are a matter of pride for all of us." 

"In other states too, we have seen that the double-engine govt of the BJP has led to increasing trust of people in it. Even in Telangana people are paving the way for BJP's double-engine government," he added. 

PM Modi said in his rally that during the past 8 years of his government at the Centre, several policies have been launched for the welfare of the poor, Dalit, backward, and tribal people. "That's why people from all sections of society have increased trust in our govt and its policies," the PM said. 

The BJP organised its two-day national executive meeting on July 2 and 3 in Hyderabad keeping in mind the love of the people of Telangana for the party, the PM said at 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha'. 

Earlier today, BJP said in a statement adopted at its national executive meeting that the TRS government in Telangana has become "a symbol of dynastic and corrupt politics". Union minister Piyush Goyal said at a press conference citing the statement that the K Chandrashekar Rao-led government said Telangana was formed after saffron party's struggle and youth's sacrifices, but in "the last eight years, the TRS government completely dashed the expectations of the people". 

(With agency inputs)

 

TelanganaNarendra ModiHyderabadVijay Sankalp SabhaBJP

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year
DNA Video
DNA: DRDO successfully test-fired its deadliest drone
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?
DNA Video
DNA: National Doctor's Day -- Story of a family of 150 doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?