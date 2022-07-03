New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (July 3) said people “yearn” for a "double engine growth" in Telangana, adding that when BJP will come to power in the state, the pace of the development work will increase in every city and village. Speaking at a massive public meeting titled 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' at Parade Grounds in Hyderabad, Modi said, “When BJP's double engine government will be formed in Telangana, development work will be expedited in every city and village of the state.” 'Double engine' government is a reference made by BJP leaders for the rule at the Centre and saffron party-led states. Telangana is slated to go to the polls next year.

PM Modi said the NDA government at the Centre has tried to bring positive changes in every Indian’s life. "During the past eight years we tried to bring positive change in every Indian's life. We are working tirelessly on how to make people's lives easier, and how to take the fruits of development to every person and region,” PTI quoted him as saying.

Telangana | When BJP's double engine govt will be formed in Telangana, development work will be expedited in every city and village of the state: PM Modi at a rally in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/8HRyyZZd4K — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022

Praising the state's art and culture, the PM said, "People of Telangana are known for their hard work. The state's people have a lot of talent. Telangana is also known for its history and culture, its art and architecture are a matter of pride for all of us."

"In other states too, we have seen that the double-engine govt of the BJP has led to increasing trust of people in it. Even in Telangana people are paving the way for BJP's double-engine government," he added.

PM Modi said in his rally that during the past 8 years of his government at the Centre, several policies have been launched for the welfare of the poor, Dalit, backward, and tribal people. "That's why people from all sections of society have increased trust in our govt and its policies," the PM said.

The BJP organised its two-day national executive meeting on July 2 and 3 in Hyderabad keeping in mind the love of the people of Telangana for the party, the PM said at 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha'.

Earlier today, BJP said in a statement adopted at its national executive meeting that the TRS government in Telangana has become "a symbol of dynastic and corrupt politics". Union minister Piyush Goyal said at a press conference citing the statement that the K Chandrashekar Rao-led government said Telangana was formed after saffron party's struggle and youth's sacrifices, but in "the last eight years, the TRS government completely dashed the expectations of the people".

(With agency inputs)