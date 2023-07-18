KEA KCET Counselling 2023 Dates To Be Out Soon At kea.kar.nic.in- Check Details Here

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) information brochure has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check the result on the official website at kea.kar.nic.in. It is to be noted that the KCET is yet to announce the KEA KCET Counselling 2023 dates.

Candidates who passed the KCET 2023 exam are qualified to take part in counseling. Registration, option filling, seat allocation, fee payment, and reporting to the designated colleges are all included in UGCET Counseling 2023. Candidates should be aware that the KCET Seat Allotment 2023 is based on the decisions they make and the rankings they achieve.

Candidates are expected to choose their preferred schools and programs throughout the KCET counseling process. The candidates' selections and their corresponding ranks are used to determine how the seats are allocated.

To the assigned document verification center, candidates must present both the requisite original documents and their photocopies. Candidates will receive a verification slip when the documents are checked.

The candidates' choices, the rank they achieved, and the availability of seats will all be taken into consideration when allocating seats for the KCET 2023. Candidates who have been shortlisted must accept their assigned seats and report to their designated colleges within the allowed time frame.