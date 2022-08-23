MHT CET 2022: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will conclude the registration process for MHT CET 2022 PCB, PCM re-examination today, August 23. All those candidates who could not appear for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 due to technical issues can register on the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates will not have to pay any application fee for Maharashtra CET PCB, PCM re-exam.

All those candidates who had one or more interruptions shutdowns and logouts and who could not complete all the questions due to technical and server issues and got less time for their examination will get the opportunity to appear for the retest as per the venue and the schedule declared by CET CELL.

MHT CET 2022 Re-Exam: How To Apply

Visit the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org.

First, click on the registration button, enter the required information and register.

Now, login and fill the application form.

Cross-check details and pay the application fee

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page.

Candidates who could not appear for examination in the district Gondia, Bhandara, and Gadchiroli because of heavy rain on August 10, 11, 12, and 20 will be given another chance. Only the above-mentioned candidates can apply for re-examination free of charge till today. Moreover, candidates can download and print MHT CET admit card from the official website. The aspirants can download their MHT CET hall ticket by logging in through application number, date of birth and captcha code. MHT CET 2022 will consist of three question papers – Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, and Biology – and have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). The total marks in each paper will be 100.