KEAM 2022 Result: The Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy and Medical Exam (KEAM) 2022 Result is expected to be declared today 26th July 2022. According to the latest media reports the KEAM 2022 Result might be declared on Tuesday, 26 July 2022, on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for KEAM 2022 are requested to keep a close eye on the official website of the CEE Kerala. However, there is no official announcement on the KEAM Result date and time yet.

ALSO READ: AP TET 2022 Admit Card RELEASED

KEAM Result 2022: Here is how to download the result

- Visit the official site of CEE cee.kerala.gov.in.

- Find the link for the KEAM Result 2022.

- Click on the link.

- Fill in the credentials that are asked in the form.

- Check for any mistakes.

- Click on the Submit icon.

- Accept the download prompt and download your result or just view it at your convenience.

ALSO READ: AP EAMCET 2022 Results declared

KEAM 2022 exam result is for the state-level entrance test that was held on 4th July 2022. The exam was held to shortlist and screen candidates for admission to Architecture/Medical & Medical Allied Courses offered by institutions within Kerala. With KEAM 2022 Result expected soon, the next step in the admission cycle would be the counselling process.

CEE Kerala is expected to release the detailed counselling schedule for KEAM 2022 on its official website soon. The counselling will see KEAM Qualified Candidates being allotted seats to different institutions as per their course and institution preferences.