Kedarnath Temple opens for pilgrims - Check Covid-19 rules, other details here

New Delhi: The doors of Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand was opened for pilgrims with rituals and vedic chanting on Friday (May 6, 2022). Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present at the temple to witness the auspicious occassion.

#WATCH | The doors of Kedarnath Dham opened for devotees. Kedarnath's Rawal Bhimashankar Linga opened the doors of Baba Kedar. On the occasion of the opening of the doors thousands of devotees were present in the Dham. pic.twitter.com/NWS4jtGstb — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 6, 2022

Earlier, on May 3, the portals of the Gangotri Dham and Yamunotri Dham were opened on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, which also marked the start of the Char Dham Yatra 2022.

Few hours before the temple doors opened for the devotees, CM Dhami, through a Twitter post, welcomed the devotees and assured his government would provide safe and secure journey.

Meanwhile, the pilgrims must note that the satte government has fixed a daily limit on the number of pilgrims for Char Dham Yatra 2022, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The officials has kept the daily limit for Kedarnath Temple at 12,000 and while for Badrinath it is 15,000.

However, the Uttarakhand government has said that negative test report or Covid-19 vaccination certificate is not mandatory for the Chard Dham Yatra.