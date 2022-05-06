हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kedarnath

Kedarnath Temple opens for pilgrims - Check Covid-19 rules, other details here

The Kedarnath dham in Uttarakhand was opened for devotees today at 6.25 am.

Kedarnath Temple opens for pilgrims - Check Covid-19 rules, other details here
Credits: ANI

New Delhi: The doors of Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand was opened for pilgrims with rituals and vedic chanting on Friday (May 6, 2022). Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present at the temple to witness the auspicious occassion. 

Earlier, on May 3, the portals of the Gangotri Dham and Yamunotri Dham were opened on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, which also marked the start of the  Char Dham Yatra 2022. 

Few hours before the temple doors opened for the devotees, CM Dhami, through a Twitter post,  welcomed the devotees and assured his government would provide safe and secure journey. 

Meanwhile, the pilgrims must note that the satte government has fixed a daily limit on the number of pilgrims for Char Dham Yatra 2022, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The officials has kept the daily limit for Kedarnath Temple at 12,000 and while for Badrinath it is 15,000.

However, the Uttarakhand government has said that negative test report or Covid-19 vaccination certificate is not mandatory for the Chard Dham Yatra.

