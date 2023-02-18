Kedarnath's Doors to Open on April 25, Announces Temple Committee Chief

New Delhi: The Kedarnath Temple Committee on the occasion of Maha Shivratri announced the opening date of the 'Kapat' (doors) of Shri Kedarnath Dham, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. Announcing the opening date of the doors of the famous Lord Shiva temple, Ajendra Ajay, Chairman of the Kedarnath Temple Committee said that the Kapat of Kedarnath Dham will open on April 25, 2023

The date of the opening of doors of Kedarnath was announced in a ceremony held to mark the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri on Saturday (February 18) that began with the prayers and worship rituals in the Omkareshwar temple. After the Mahaabhihek Puja of Lord Shiva in the famous Omkareshwar temple, Vedpathi Panchag declared the dates of opening Kedarnath's Kapat. Along with this, the schedule for the departure of Baba Kedar`s idol from Ukhimath to Kedarnath was also be decided

Badrinath Dham

Meanwhile, the doors of Badrinath Dham, which is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as `Char Dham` which also included Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath, will open on April 27, 2023. This famous Hindu temple is situated in the town of Badrinath in Uttarakhand. It remains open for six months every year (between the end of April and the beginning of November)

Maha Shivratri 2023

India is celebrating the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri, the Hindu festival that marks the convergence of the forces of Shiva and Shakti. The duo of Shiva and Shakti is considered to be the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. "The Great Night of Shiva", is celebrated with a belief that Lord Shiva performs "Tandava Nrutya" on this very day.