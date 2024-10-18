'Keen To Trivialize Everything': Sajad Lone Slams J&K CM Omar Abdullah Over Statehood Resolution

People's Conference chief Sajad Gani Lone criticized the Omar Abdullah-led government for passing a resolution on the restoration of statehood in the cabinet rather than in the assembly. Shortly after the news broke that the newly formed government's cabinet had passed a resolution for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir (UT), Sajad Lone expressed his dissatisfaction on X.

"Apparently, the cabinet has passed a resolution on statehood, according to the headlines of a reputed newspaper based out of Jammu," Lone stated. "I am left wondering why a resolution on statehood passed by the cabinet is shrouded in mystery and secrecy—only one newspaper has published it."

He continued, "I hope the Chief Secretary of J&K has notified it as per protocol. I humbly state that the will of the people of J&K is reflected in the assembly, not in the cabinet. The cabinet is a majoritarian institution of governance, and it does not reflect all shades and opinions as per the will of the people of J&K.

To the best of my knowledge, across the country, major issues like statehood or Article 370 are addressed in the assembly, not through a cabinet resolution. When the NC government passed a resolution on autonomy, they did it in the assembly, not through the cabinet. What has changed now?"

Lone questioned why the resolution was not reserved for the assembly, saying, "Why are we so keen to trivialize everything? I would have loved to see how the BJP and other parties would have voted on statehood and on the Article 370 resolution when it was presented in the assembly."

He also reminded the National Conference (NC) of their manifesto and what they promised to the people. "I’m quoting from the NC manifesto for the 2024 assembly elections: 'We strive for the full implementation of the Autonomy Resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in 2000.

We strive to restore 370-35A and statehood as it was before August 5, 2019. In the interim, we will work to redraw the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, and the Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules, 2019. The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, in its first session after elections, will pass a resolution against the Center's decision to strip the region of its statehood and special status.'"

He concluded by saying, "The last paragraph says it all. We are not asking for anything extraordinary. Do what you promised the people of J&K in your manifesto."

Meanwhile, Sajad Lone wasn’t the only one to criticize the government's move. PDP also took a jab at the resolution. PDP senior youth leader and MLA Pulwama, Wahid Para, wrote on X: "Omar Abdullah's first resolution on statehood is nothing less than a ratification of the August 5, 2019 decision. No resolution on Article 370, and scaling down the demand to mere statehood, is a huge setback, especially after seeking votes on the promise of restoring Article 370."