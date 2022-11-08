topStoriesenglish
'Keep casket ready': Officer probing RSS worker Srinivasan murder case gets THREAT call

Srinivasan murder case: A total of 34 PFI workers have been arrested so far in the case regarding RSS leader Srinivasan's murder this year.

  • Investigating officer in the murder case of RSS leader Srinivasan gets threat call
  • A total of 34 PFI workers arrested so far in the case

New Delhi: In the latest update on the murder case of RSS leader Srinivasan in April, the investigating officer M Anil Kumar claimed that he received a threatening call asking him to "keep a casket ready." According to ANI, a complaint has been filed at Palakkad-Town South PS. S K Srinivasan was attacked with knives in his motorbike shop by a 6-member gang in Melamuri.

 

Srinivasan, 45, was a member of the RSS and a former district leader. A total of 34 PFI workers have been arrested so far in the Srinivasan murder case. The murder occurred soon after the killing of a now-banned organization Popular Front of India (PFI) leader Subair. Subair was on a bike when a car chased him off the path and then attacked him. While Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers held RSS workers responsible for the incident, the latter refused to comment on the matter.

Prior to Subair's murder, another political killing took place in November 2021 when a local RSS activist Sanjith killed while he was travelling on a bike.

There have been many political killings in Kerala in the past few years. 

