New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to use the AAP-led Delhi government’s expertise to improve school education and healthcare facilities across the country. In a statement on Tuesday, Kejriwal said, "We will also have to make arrangements for quality and free medical treatment. We have done this in Delhi within 5 years, all 2.5 crore people of Delhi have access to free medical treatment. If Delhi government can do it, it can be done across the nation too."

Delhi CM further said, "I offer Central government to use our services. Keep politics aside. Use our services, you, we and 130 cr Indians will together improve all schools. All the govts (states) will do it together," adding "Stop calling this a freebie, providing quality education isn't a freebie." There has been political acrimony over the issue of freebies with the BJP accusing Arvind Kejriwal of using it as a "bait" to trap people for power.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after inaugurating the Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, cautioned people against what he called the "revdi culture" of offering freebies for garnering votes and said it is "very dangerous" for the development of the country. The Prime Minister had used 'revdi' as a metaphor for freebies being promised by some parties to woo voters and said that people, especially the youth, should guard against it.

At a press conference held virtually, Kejriwal said, "We are ready to work with the Centre to improve health services and education. I also request Centre to stop calling them freebies," adding that there is a need to open government schools on a large scale, improve them, regularise guest teachers and train teachers for children's future. Then India can become a "rich country".

He added, "All this can be done in five years. We have done this. I urge the Centre to use our expertise to improve government schools and healthcare facilities. All state governments can work together."

Notably, the Delhi CM will be on a one-day Gujarat visit today to attend a town hall meeting at Bhuj in Kutch district. This will be the fourth visit of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener this month to Gujarat, where the Assembly polls are due later this year.

Earlier on August 1, Arvind Kejriwal addressed a huge gathering at Veraval in Gir Somnath district and offered prayers at a temple in Rajkot. He had promised to provide Rs 3,000 as unemployment allowance along with creating 10 lakh jobs in five years if the AAP came to power in the BJP-ruled Gujarat.

On August 6 and 7, the Delhi CM again visited Jamnagar and Bodeli in tribal-dominated Chhota Udepur district. Later on August 10, Kejriwal visited Ahmedabad and promised an aid of Rs 1,000 per month for every woman in the state as inflation relief.

PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Arvind Kejriwal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and also prayed for the latter`s long life. The Prime Minister tweeted, "Birthday greetings to Delhi Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji. I pray for his long life and good health."

The Delhi chief minister, who turned 54 today, thanked the Prime Minister for his wishes, and tweeted, "Thank you sir."

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and tweeted," My tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his death anniversary." Former Prime Minister Vajpayee was elected as the country`s prime minister twice -in 1996 and in 1999.

(With ANI/PTI Inputs)