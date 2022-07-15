NewsIndia
SMILE PLEASE

'Keep Smiling, OR ELSE pay...', STRICT order issued for Government employees HERE

It has been clearly told to the employees that the salary of 6 months can be deducted for those who do not obey this order. Employees can also be suspended from the job.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 11:39 AM IST
  • Mayor Aristotle Aguri wants a change in the attitude of government employees.
  • He said that this decision has been taken in view of the complaints being received at the local level.
  • Aristotle Aguri took charge this month in the town of Mulaney in the Quezon province of Luzon Island.

Trending Photos

'Keep Smiling, OR ELSE pay...', STRICT order issued for Government employees HERE

You should keep laughing and smiling in life, whether you are in office or at home. However, it had not yet been made a law. But recently an order has been passed, according to which government employees have been ordered to smile in the office. Along with this, it has also been said that a fine will be imposed for not smiling. Actually, this order has been passed by a Mayor of the Philippines at the local level. It has been said in the order that government employees will have to work smiling in the office. Those who do not do so may be fined. 

6 months salary can be deducted

It has been clearly told to the employees that the salary of 6 months can be deducted for those who do not obey this order. Employees can also be suspended from the job. According to the report of New Straits Times, the name of this policy of Mayor Aristotle Aguri is Smile Policy. Under which government employees have been ordered to keep smiling. The mayor wants to improve services at the local government level. The mayor wants that when people come to their offices for their work, they can get a happy atmosphere. 

Mayor Aristotle Aguri wants a change in the attitude of government employees. He said that this decision has been taken in view of the complaints being received at the local level. Aristotle Aguri took charge this month in the town of Mulaney in the Quezon province of Luzon Island.  A few days later, he has brought Smile Policy. 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Why a conflict over Tricolor campaign in Jammu & Kashmir?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Amarnath Yatris will get booklet carrying information about real history of Amarnath cave
DNA Video
DNA: Will India also land up in a similar economic crisis as Sri Lanka?
DNA Video
DNA: Three big mistakes that led to economic crisis in Sri Lanka
DNA Video
DNA: Why is the Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka's economic crisis?
DNA Video
DNA: Violence breaks out in Colombo after President Gotabaya flees the country