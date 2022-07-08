Genewin Biotech is India's foremost tissue culture plant producer with a highly advanced Research and Development branch. It was established in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India, in 2007. Under the supervision of Professor Dr. V. Palani Ph.D., PDR (USA) (Founder and Managing Partner); Er. Goutham Palani (Chief Operations officer); Mrs. P.N. Usha M.Sc., M.Phil Partner & Production Head; and Mrs. Niranjanee Goutham M.Tech. (Head of Research and Development), Genewin Biotech has risen to the zenith of the Agricultural industry. It is deemed and well-recognized by DBT under NCS-TCP, Ministry of Science and Technology. For such dedicated work towards the Agricultural sector of India, Genewin Biotech was awarded the World Quality Commitment Award, which was held in Paris in October 2015, for its excellent work and adherence to customer service. It has made headlines for maintaining sustainable climate change and helping the environment grow greener.

Genewin Biotech produces plants through Tissue Culture Technique. Tissue Culture is a technology used to mass propagate elite and high-yielding mother plants (through explants) that are carefully Virus Indexed. This gives rise to disease-free, uniform, genetically Pure, and high-potential plants on a large scale in the shortest period. The COO Er. Goutham Palani has also raised awareness among more than 10000 people by educating them about bamboo plants and their uses. Genewin was honored with the Business and Industrial excellence award by The Indian Economic Development and Research Association for such great initiatives. Genewin Biotech is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. Genewin Biotech is also recognized by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), under NCS-TCP, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. Genewin Biotech signed an MOU with ASCI (Agriculture Skill Council of India) and various leading universities worldwide. The Genewin Research and Development wing published more than 35 international journals and trained more than 500 students.

Renowned organization, Genewin Biotech, produces Tissue Culture Plants, namely Banana, Bamboo, Ornamental varieties, Ginger, Pomegranate, Aloe Vera, vanilla, Papaya red lady, and Teak. For such great work, it has received an exclusive license from IISR (Indian Institute of Species Research), ICAR (Indian Council for Agricultural Research), Government of India for the development, commercialization, multiplication, and sale of Ginger Variety- Varadha by Er. Goutham Palani, COO, Genewin Biotech from Adv. V. S. Sunil Kumar, Minister of Agriculture, Govt. of Kerala, and Dr. BNS Murthy, Horticulture Commissioner, Govt. of India. Paper-made bags are a massive hit by Genewin Biotech because it uses Denmark Technology, made up of biodegradable paper, which can be planted in the field without dispensing the bag.

Genewin Biotech is a leading company with diverse bamboo Tissue Cultures like Bambusa Balcooa, Bambusa Nutans, Bambusa Tulda, Dendrocalamus Asper, Dendrocalamus Brandisii, Dendrocalamus Stocksii, and Thyrsostachys Oliveri. It promises a more verdant ecosystem to live in. When asked about his perspective, COO Er. Goutham Palani stated, "Bamboo is the fastest carbon sink that reduces pollution, increases oxygen production, and absorbs greenhouse gases. The findings of the oximeter test indicate that the bamboo parks have an oxygen level of 30 to 35 percent, which is higher than the average air oxygen content of 21 percent and lower than 15 percent in cities. Developed countries use bamboo as a protective measure to shield their villages and crops from constant washing. Because they act as a water barrier, bamboo roots reduce erosion. Bamboo also uses a significant amount of nitrogen, lowering water pollution." Also, he stated that during summer, the atmospheric temperature in his company campus located in Hosur, Tamil Nadu was 32 degrees. Whereas on his bamboo farm, it's just 24 degrees. Hence, Genewin Biotech has emerged as the leading bamboo producer, which is still expanding. The future leader in the Agriculture and Horticulture industry has stepped up its game and is rapidly growing toward success.

(Above mentioned article is a featured content​, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)