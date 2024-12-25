Kejriwal Alleges Central Agencies Targeting Atishi, Says 'Delhi CM May Be Arrested In Fake Case'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that Central agencies including CBI, ED & I-T have been asked to arrest CM Atishi by fabricating any false case against her.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, "As per sources, recently there was a meeting between CBI, ED & I-T and they have been asked to arrest CM Atishi by fabricating any false case against the CM,"

AAP chief added that in last ten years, BJP has done no work in Delhi and now they are asking for votes only by criticising and abusing Kejriwal.

"But Aam Aadmi Party has a positive campaign based on the work done...We have announced the Mahila Samman Yojana and a scheme for free medical treatment of senior citizens. BJP is rattled by registrations for these schemes Delhi cabinet has already approved the Rs 1000 allowance and a notification has been issued," he said.

During the press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said that Kejriwal has credible information that to stop free bus service for women in Delhi, an attempt is being made by the BJP to impose a fake case on her.

"Arvind ji has said we have credible information that to stop free bus service for women in Delhi, an attempt is being made (by BJP) to impose a fake case on me....Even if they arrest me, I have faith in the legal system and the Constitution that despite their false cases on me, I will get bail," she said.

WCD ‘Fraudulent Schemes' Allegations

Reacting to the Delhi WCD notice stating that the Mahila Samman Yojana and scheme for free health treatment for senior citizens were not notified, Delhi CM Atishi said, "The notices issued in newspapers today are wrong. BJP by putting pressure on a few officers got this notice published today. Administrative and Police action will be taken against these officers. The information that the Mahila Samman Yojana has been notified by the Delhi Cabinet is in the public domain...."