'Kejriwal Is Stubborn, Not Ready To Regine': BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj After SC Grants Interim Bail To Delhi CM

The Supreme Court granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to the excise policy case.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 03:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Following the Supreme Court's decision to grant interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to "misguide" people and media. She also highlighted that Kejriwal's stubbornness is creating a "policy paralysis and constitutional crisis" in the national capital.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to the excise policy case.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj while addressing a press conference in Delhi today said that according to ED's chargesheet Delhi CM is a kingpin of the excise policy scam.

"Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been granted interim bail only because one point of law has been referred to the larger bench... A few days ago, ED presented a detailed chargesheet in front of the court. As per that chargesheet, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was the kingpin of the excise policy scam," the BJP leader said. 

 

 

Bansuri called out Kejriwal and said his stubbornness is creating policy paralysis and a constitutional crisis in the national capital. 

"the Supreme Court has indicated that whenever a constitutional functionary is involved in such a crime, he has to resign from his post... Arvind Kejriwal is trying to misguide everyone. He is not ready to resign. His stubbornness is creating a policy paralysis and constitutional crisis in Delhi," she said.

BJP leader further added that the AAP is trying to misguide the public and the court has not granted him any relief. "AAP is trying to misguide the public and media. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea was that the court should declare his arrest illegal. But the Supreme Court has not given him any relief. Now, this matter has been referred to a larger bench... The Supreme Court has directed that any constitutional functionary involved in such a crime should resign," Bansuri said.

 

 

