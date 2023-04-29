Kejriwal Residence Renovation: Delhi LG Asks Officials To Secure Records Of Expenditure

New Delhi: Amid a row over crores of rupees spent on renovating Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence, LG VK Saxena has ordered officials to secure the records of expenditure and sought a report on the matter within 15 days.

The BJP has been attacking Kejriwal and AAP, claiming Rs 45 crore was spent on the renovation of the chief minister's residence 6, Flagstaff Road during 2020-22. The AAP has hit back, saying the BJP was trying to divert attention from real issues by raising this matter. A Raj Niwas order issued on April 27 cited reports on alleged "gross irregularities" in the renovation of the residence by the PWD.

"Lt Governor, while taking note of these media reports and keeping in view the sensitivity of the issue, has desired that all relevant records in this matter be immediately secured and taken into protective custody. Subsequently, after the records are examined, a factual report in the matter be submitted within 15 days for perusal of the lieutenant governor," said the order issued to the chief secretary of the Delhi government.

AAP leaders, including Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, have defended Kejriwal citing expenses on the residences of the prime minister and the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.

Documents provided by sources showed that a total of Rs 44.78 crore against a sanctioned amount of Rs 43.70 crore was spent on "addition/alternation" of the Delhi chief minister's official residence. The amount was spent in six trenches between September 2020 to June 2022, the documents showed.

According to the documents, the total expenditure included Rs 11.30 crore on interior decoration, Rs 6.02 crore on stone and marble flooring, Rs 1 crore on interior consultancy, Rs 2.58 crore on electrical fittings and appliances, Rs 2.85 crore on fire fighting system, Rs 1.41 crore on wardrobe and accessories fitting, and Rs 1.1 crore on kitchen appliances.

A separate amount of Rs 8.11 crore out of the sanctioned amount of Rs 9.99 crore was spent on the camp office of the chief minister at his official residence, it showed.