Kejriwal Warns Delhi Voters Against BJP Model As Medical Students Protest In Uttarakhand Against Privatisation

The Delhi election campaigns are gaining momentum. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already fielded candidates for all seats while the Congress is yet to announce some candidates. The BJP is yet to release 41 names. Meanwhile, the two rival parties - BJP and AAP - have been attacking each-other over various issues including freebies, reservation and religion. Now, former CM Arvind Kejriwal has got another weapon in his arsenal and that too from BJP-ruled Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Medical College Row

Students of Haridwar-based Government Medical College have been protesting against the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP government's decision to hand over the college to private players. As per reports, the Uttarakhand government has resolved to transfer the management of the medical college to the ‘Sharda Educational Trust.’ Following the transfer, the institution will reportedly operate under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The students are dissatisfied, arguing that despite gaining admission to a government college through their hard work, they will receive a private college certificate upon completing the course. Additionally, they point out that government medical colleges have affordable fees, whereas private colleges charge significantly higher amounts.

Why PPP Model?

It may be recalled that in December 2023, the Uttarakhand government, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami decided to fully transfer the management of new government medical colleges into private hands. In these colleges, arrangements ranging from doctors and staff to equipment will also be handled by private health agencies.

This initiative is set to begin with Haridwar Medical College. Until now, the management of doctors, staff, and equipment in the Uttarakhand’s medical colleges was handled by the government. Even though some tasks were outsourced, the overall operation of the colleges remained under government control.

For improving healthcare services, hospitals and medical colleges have already been handed over on the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model. This relieves the government from the burden of hiring staff and allocating resources. On the other hand, large companies in the health sector already have staff and other facilities in place.

Kejriwal's Delhi Parallel

Warning the Delhi voters against privatisation, Kejriwal said, "BJP's dirty politics exposed in Uttarakhand. I have always been saying that these BJP people will privatize all facilities related to electricity, schools, health and education in Delhi. These people will gift the land worth billions of rupees of government schools and hospitals to their friends. BJP is against free education, health, electricity and water."

The AAP has accused the BJP of conspiring to stop welfare schemes in Delhi. The Election Commission of India has announced poll dates for Delhi. The voting for the 70 assembly seats will be held on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.