Delhi

Kejriwal's free ride promise: People wouldn't fall for 'gimmick', says BJP's Manoj Tiwari

"People of Delhi are smart enough to not fall for Kejriwal`s political gimmick," Manoj Tiwari asserted. "Idea is not bad but where is the revenue? First, he must get out of the hawala money scandals then only Delhi will be prosperous and not only women but everyone will be able to ride buses and metros for free," he added.

Kejriwal&#039;s free ride promise: People wouldn&#039;t fall for &#039;gimmick&#039;, says BJP&#039;s Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday while labelling Arvind Kejriwal`s `free ride to women promise` as a `political gimmick,` said the people of Delhi are smart enough to not believe him.

"People of Delhi are smart enough to not fall for Kejriwal`s political gimmick," Tiwari asserted. "Idea is not bad but where is the revenue? First, he must get out of the hawala money scandals then only Delhi will be prosperous and not only women but everyone will be able to ride buses and metros for free," he added.

Live TV

Tiwari informed that the BJP, on the other hand, will focus on necessities like water, household and pollution control."We will focus on `Nal se jal` (tap water to every household), house for all, pollution control and all those promises which Kejriwal did with people of Delhi but never fulfilled," he said.

While talking on the terms of NRC, Tiwari said, "We will certainly ouster illegal migrants from Delhi."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier announced free ride for women in all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, cluster buses and Delhi Metro trains, a decision that comes close on the heels of the severe drubbing his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suffered in the Lok Sabha polls and Delhi Assembly elections due early next year.

 

DelhiBJP Delhi chiefManoj TiwariAAP CMArvind KejriwalFree travel
