Kerala assembly election 2021: CM Yogi Adityanath to address rallies, roadshows in poll-bound state

Thiruvananthapuram: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is on a two-day visit to poll-bound states, will address election rallies and roadshows in Kerala on Thursday (April 1).

The Uttar Pradesh CM will start campaigning for BJP in the poll-bound state on Thursday morning from Haripad Assembly in Kayamkulam. The BJP leader is scheduled to address a public rally there around 11:30 am.

The Kayamkulam’s public rally will be followed by massive roadshows in Kazhakkoottam and Parassala in the afternoon.

Additionally, BJP National President JP Nadda is also scheduled to hold numerous public rallies and roadshows in Kerala. The BJP chief will commence his campaigning in the poll-bound state with a roadshow in Attingal constituency in the morning, followed by a public meeting in Karunagappally constituency at noon.

The BJP leader will also motivate the citizens of Aranmula constituency to vote for his party by holding a roadshow in the area. Finally, Nadda will conclude his campaigning in the state on Thursday by addressing a public rally in Changanassery constituency.

The election for the 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6 in over 40,771 polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

