Kerala Assembly Elections 2021

Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: BJP releases list of 112 candidates, 'metroman' E Sreedharan to contest from Palakkad

Credit: Twitter / ANI

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday (March 14) released the list of candidates for 112 seats for the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala.

"Metroman" E Sreedharan, who recently joined the BJP, will contest from Palakkad constituency, while the state party chief K Surendran will contest from Manjeshwar in Kasaragod and Konni in Pathanamthitta.

The party will contest a total of 115 seats in the 140-seat assembly, said BJP national general secretary Arun Singh The remaining 25 seats have been left for the allies.

"In Kerala, BJP will be contesting 115 seats and the rest of 25 seats will be left for four parties. State BJP chief K Surendran will contest from two constituencies - from Manjeshwar in Kasaragod and Konni in Pathanamthitta," Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

Former state president Kummanam Rajasekharan will contest from Nemom, while actor Suresh Gopi has been fielded from Thrissur.

Former DGP Jacob Thomas will contest from Irinjalakuda and former union minister KJ Alphons will contest from Kanjirappally assembly seat, Singh said. 

The elections in the state will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Earlier this week, the Kerala Congress (Joseph) group, an ally of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) announced the candidate list for the upcoming elections. The party will contest 10 seats.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has been allotted 27 seats, out of which it has released the list of 25 candidates.

The Left Democratic Front(LDF) has also released the partial candidate list for the upcoming elections. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will contest from Dharmadam, KK Shailaja from Mattannur, Kadakampally Surendran from Kazhakkoottam, and KT Jaleel to contest from Thavanoor.

