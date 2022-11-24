topStoriesenglish
Kerala Board Exam 2023: SSLC, DHSE Class 10, 12 exam dates OUT- Check schedule and other details here

Kerala Board Exam 2023: Kerala DHSE Plus Two Board Exams 2023 dates have been released. The exams will begin on March 10 and will end on March 30, 2022, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 04:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Kerala Board Exam 2023: Kerala Public Exam dates 2023 have been announced by the officials. According to the media reports, and announcements issued by officials, the DHSE Plus 2 Exams 2023 will start on March 10, 2023, while the Kerala SSLC Exams 2023 will start on March 9, 2023. According to the statements issued by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE, and the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, students would also be taking mock exams for the SSLC and DHSE Plus 2 exams. The DHSE Plus 2 mock tests will take place from February 27, 2023, to March 3, 2023. The practical tests for the vocational stream are set to begin on February 1, 2023, and on February 25, 2023. The Kerala Education Department also intends to publish the Kerala SSLC and DHSE Plus 2 results by May 25, 2023. It is anticipated that the review process will start on April 3, 2023.

Kerala Board Exam 2023: Important Dates

Kerala SSLC Mock Exams February 27, 2023 to March 3, 2023
Kerala SSLC Exams 2023 March 9 to 29, 2023.
Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Mock Exams February 27, 2023 to March 3, 2023.
Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Practical Exams Febraur 1, 2023 onwards, Vocational Stream - February 25, 2023 onwards.
Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Exams 2023 March 10 to 30, 2023.
Evaluation begins April 3, 2023 onwards.
Result expected by By May 25, 2023.

The detailed time table for the Kerala SSLC 2023 and Kerala DHSE Plus Two 2023 exams will be posted soon on the relevant websites - pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

