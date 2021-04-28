Kerala CBSE schools association requests Education Minister Pokhriyal to defer admission to degree courses

New Delhi: The Kerala CBSE Schools Management Association has written a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank requesting to postpone the admission to various degree courses in the state until the results of the CBSE Class 12 Board are not declared.

The association said they feared that the results of the state board exams will be declared before the CBSE and hence the CBSE students would be left behind in the admission cycle.

“The CBSE board examination of Class XII happened to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation. Consequently, the publication of the result also may be delayed. In the meantime, state governments are proceeding with the senior secondary examination and the admission to degree courses will be commencing after the publishing of the results. If the admission is completed before the publication of the CBSE XII results, CBSE students will be losing their chance for admission to degree/professional courses. In order to avoid such injustice to CBSE students, the government may kindly issue necessary instructions to the state governments directing the commencement of admission only after the publication of the CBSE Class XII result,” said the letter signed by TPM Ibrahim Khan, president of Kerala CBSE School Management Association, according to Times of India.

Notably, the CBSE has deferred Class 12 Board exams indefinitely which has led to uncertainty among students.

The association has requested the education minister to clear the air on the conduct of the exams and evaluation scheme.

Live TV