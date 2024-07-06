KPCC (Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee) president and MP K Sudhakaran has claimed that black magic allegations were conducted against him. The controversy erupted after images surfaced showing copper plates and figurines being retrieved from Sudhakaran's residence in Kannur.

The footage that came on Thursday is claimed to be of last year. In the video, Sudhakaran and Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan can be heard in the background. Sudhakaran expresses to Unnithan his suspicion that black magic might be the cause of his leg weakness, loss of balance while walking, and episodes of anxiety attacks.

As per reports, similar items have also been found from Sudhakaran’s room in the KPCC office and his residences in Delhi, Pettah and Thiruvananthapuram. Approximately 20 copper plates were reportedly unearthed from Sudhakaran's house, along with several figurines bearing inscriptions.

Questions have emerged regarding the authenticity of the video, which dates back a year and a half. MP Rajmohan Unnithan stated he was unaware of the video's existence and suggested that those who released it should be questioned about a potential conspiracy. Sudhakaran's personal assistant also claimed no knowledge of the footage.

Several reports suggest that a former aide of Sudhakaran, dismissed over financial irregularities, may have leaked the video.