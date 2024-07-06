Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2763892
NewsIndia
KPCC PRESIDENT

Kerala Congress Leader's House Linked To ‘Black Magic’? Old Video Sparks Row

The controversy erupted after images surfaced showing copper plates and figurines being retrieved from Sudhakaran's residence in Kannur. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2024, 10:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kerala Congress Leader's House Linked To ‘Black Magic’? Old Video Sparks Row Picture source: ANI

KPCC (Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee) president and MP K Sudhakaran has claimed that black magic allegations were conducted against him. The controversy erupted after images surfaced showing copper plates and figurines being retrieved from Sudhakaran's residence in Kannur. 

The footage that came on Thursday is claimed to be of last year. In the video, Sudhakaran and Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan can be heard in the background. Sudhakaran expresses to Unnithan his suspicion that black magic might be the cause of his leg weakness, loss of balance while walking, and episodes of anxiety attacks. 

As per reports, similar items have also been found from Sudhakaran’s room in the KPCC office and his residences in Delhi, Pettah and Thiruvananthapuram. Approximately 20 copper plates were reportedly unearthed from Sudhakaran's house, along with several figurines bearing inscriptions. 

Questions have emerged regarding the authenticity of the video, which dates back a year and a half. MP Rajmohan Unnithan stated he was unaware of the video's existence and suggested that those who released it should be questioned about a potential conspiracy. Sudhakaran's personal assistant also claimed no knowledge of the footage. 

Several reports suggest that a former aide of Sudhakaran, dismissed over financial irregularities, may have leaked the video. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive stories of Baba's hypocrisy
DNA Video
DNA: Army rejects Rahul Gandhi's claim on Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: Assam flood situation deteriorates
DNA Video
DNA: Victory parade of champions
DNA Video
DNA: Good news for diabetes patients
DNA Video
DNA: French 'Excalibur' sword disappears
DNA Video
DNA: Who is saving Baba Narayan Sakar Hari?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is 'Bhole Baba'?
DNA Video
DNA: Hathras's killer Baba's 'mysterious world' exposed
DNA Video
DNA: CM Yogi Action on Hathras Stampede